Moldova says Russia's Gazprom cuts gas supplies by 30%

CHISINAU, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) cut natural gas supplies to Moldova on Saturday by around 30%, the director of gas firm Moldovagaz, Vadim Ceban, said.

On Friday, deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said Gazprom had warned Moldova about the reduction in supplies. read more

Ceban said earlier that Moldovagaz had paid Gazprom $23.9 million on Friday to cover the remainder of a late advance payment for September natural gas supplies and close the debt of $35.9 million.

There had been fears in Moldova that Gazprom could cut off gas supply to one of Europe's poorest countries from Oct. 1.

