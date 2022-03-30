Moldova will pay double for Russian gas in April -Moldovagaz chief

The logo of Moldovagaz energy company is on display at a gas filling station in Chisinau, Moldova October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Vladislav Culiomza

CHISINAU, March 30 (Reuters) - Moldova will pay Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) a preliminary price of $1,160-1,170 per thousand cubic metres of gas from April 1, the head of the state energy company Moldovagaz Vadim Ceban said on Wednesday.

The figure is more than double the $547 per thousand cubic metres which Moldovagaz paid Gazprom for gas in March.

Moldova's pro-Western government has tussled with Moscow over gas prices. Gazprom had last year threatened to shut off supplies if its payment demands were not met.

From May 1, Moldovagaz will pay Gazprom only in Russian roubles and euros, whereas previously it also paid in U.S. dollars, Ceban said.

Ceban said that Moldovagaz had not received a demand from Gazprom to pay exclusively in roubles.

"If there is such a (demand), we will have to amend our agreement," Ceban said.

Reporting by Alexander Tanas, writing by Max Hunder; editing by Matthias Williams and Alistair Bell

