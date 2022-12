Companies Gazprom PAO Follow

CHISINAU Dec 16 (Reuters) - The head of Moldova's state gas company Moldovagaz Vadim Cheban said on Friday that the company had settled debts with Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) for gas deliveries in November and December on time, Russia's RIA news agency reported.

Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens











