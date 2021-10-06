Moody's expects more suppliers to fail in UK retail energy sector

The sun rises behind electricity pylons near Chester, northern England October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Britain's retail energy sector will see more failures from suppliers due to a sharp rise in wholesale energy prices, rating agency Moody's said on Wednesday.

The sector faces pressures on profitability and an increased risk of credit negative political intervention, the agency added.

(This story corrects headline to "suppliers" from "supply")

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.