Moody's sees German power prices normalising in 2023, 2024

High-voltage power lines and electricity pylons are pictured during sunset near the southern German city of Ulm, November 7, 2006. REUTERS/Alexandra Beier

FRANKFURT, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Moody's Investors Service in a report on Tuesday pegged German wholesale power in a range of 70-90 euros ($79.44-102.13) a megawatt hour (MWh) across the board through to the end of 2023, saying commodities prices should normalise from currently high levels.

German year-ahead baseload electricity, which is Europe's benchmark, should average 84 euros in 2023 and 82 euros in 2024, the report said.

Power prices should remain high during 2022, Moody's said.

The German year-ahead contract on Refinitiv Eikon platforms currently stands at 139.5 euros , where the 2023 position last traded at 99.5 euros while 2024 closed at 83 euros on Monday.

($1 = 0.8812 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Miranda Murray

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.