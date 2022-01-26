Morocco's Managem, Glencore to partner in cobalt project

The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

RABAT, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Moroccan mining company Managem said on Wednesday it agreed with miner and commodity trader Glencore (GLEN.L) to produce Cobalt at a plant near Marrakech.

The project is conditional on a feasibility study, to be completed by the end of the first quarter, to assess the commercial viability of the existing plant and its carbon footprint, the company said in a statement.

The cobalt will be produced from recycled cobalt, nickel and lithium with demand seen coming from the expansion of renewable energy and electric vehicles, it said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; editing by Angus McDowall and Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.