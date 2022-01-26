Energy1 minute read
Morocco's Managem, Glencore to partner in cobalt project
RABAT, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Moroccan mining company Managem said on Wednesday it agreed with miner and commodity trader Glencore (GLEN.L) to produce Cobalt at a plant near Marrakech.
The project is conditional on a feasibility study, to be completed by the end of the first quarter, to assess the commercial viability of the existing plant and its carbon footprint, the company said in a statement.
The cobalt will be produced from recycled cobalt, nickel and lithium with demand seen coming from the expansion of renewable energy and electric vehicles, it said.
Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; editing by Angus McDowall and Jason Neely
