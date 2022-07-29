Moscow says Russia and Saudi Arabia 'firmly committed' to OPEC+ goals

The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is pictured on the outside of the new OPEC headquarters in Vienna March 16, 2010. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo

July 29 (Reuters) - Russia and Saudi Arabia remain firmly committed to the goals of the OPEC+ agreement to preserve market stability and balance supply and demand in the global oil markets, the Russian government said in a statement on Friday.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak met Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman to discuss the two countries' cooperation within the OPEC+ agreement, which sets quotas for oil production in a bid to balance global prices.

