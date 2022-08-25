1 minute read
Most BP Whiting refinery units out of production following fire -sources
HOUSTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Most of the units at BP Plc’s (BP.L) 435,000 barrel-per-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery were out of production on Thursday following a Wednesday night fire, said sources familiar with plant operations.
The company has said some units were shut by the electrical fire and those units would be restarting. read more
