Most BP Whiting refinery units out of production following fire -sources

HOUSTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Most of the units at BP Plc’s (BP.L) 435,000 barrel-per-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery were out of production on Thursday following a Wednesday night fire, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The company has said some units were shut by the electrical fire and those units would be restarting. read more

