Most units shut at Pemex Deer Park, Texas, refinery -sources

Dec 25 (Reuters) - Most of the productions units remain shut on Sunday at Pemex's (PEMX.UL) 312,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston-area refinery in Deer Park, Texas, said people familiar with plant operations.

The units were idled by severe cold weather from Winter Storm Elliott on Thursday night and Friday, the sources said. One of the problems the refinery faces is much of the steam supply was knocked out by the 47-degree drop in temperatures between Thursday and Friday.

Reporting by Erwin Seba











