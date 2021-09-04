Energy
Most U.S. Gulf of Mexico crude oil output still shut after Ida -regulator
HOUSTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - About 93%, or 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd), of crude oil production and 86%, or 1.9 billion cubic feet per day, of natural gas output remains shut in the U.S.-regulated northern Gulf of Mexico following shutdowns due to Hurricane Ida, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on Saturday.
A total of 119 oil and gas platforms and six rigs remain evacuated.
