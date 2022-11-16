Motiva 2nd largest Port Arthur, Texas, CDU back to normal -sources

Companies Motiva Enterprises LLC Follow















HOUSTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The second largest crude distillation unit (CDU) at Motiva Enterprises (MOTIV.UL) 626,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery was back to normal operation on Wednesday after a Tuesday power interruption, said three people familiar with operations.

The 200,000-bpd VPS-4 CDU sustained a brief electrical power interruption on Tuesday afternoon, the sources said. Motiva's Port Arthur refinery is the largest in the United States.

