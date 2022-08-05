Motiva plans Sept CDU, reformer overhauls at Port Arthur, Texas, refinery -sources

HOUSTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises (MOTIV.UL) plans to overhaul the second largest crude distillation unit (CDU) and a catalytic reformer at its 626,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery beginning as early as Sept. 19, said sources familiar with the company's plans on Friday.

The company is also planning an overhaul of the large hydrocracker at the Port Arthur refinery, the nation’s biggest, beginning in January, the sources said.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Leslie Adler

