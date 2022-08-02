Motiva Port Arthur, Texas, FCC back to near-normal production -sources

Flood waters caused by Tropical Storm Harvey encompass the Motiva Enterprises LLC in Port Arthur, Texas, U.S. August 31, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

HOUSTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) at Motiva Enterprises 626,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery was back to near normal production levels on Tuesday, one day after restarting following an unplanned outage, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The 81,000-bpd FCC was producing almost all products within required specifications, the sources said. A complete return is expected by Tuesday night.

Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Chris Reese

