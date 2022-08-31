Motiva Port Arthur, Texas refinery to begin FCC restart by Thursday –sources

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Companies Motiva Enterprises LLC Follow

HOUSTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises (MOTIV.UL) plans to begin restarting the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) at its 626,000-barrel-per-day Port Arthur, Texas, refinery by Thursday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Motiva declined to discuss operations at the refinery on Wednesday.

The 81,000-bpd FCC was shut on Tuesday to repair a leak in a pipe on the unit, the sources said. Repairs were continuing on Wednesday.

The FCC uses a fine powder catalyst under high heat and pressure to convert gas oil to unfinished gasoline.

The Motiva Port Arthur refinery is largest by capacity in the United States, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.