Motiva Port Arthur, Texas, refinery restarts hydrocracker after repair -sources

Companies Motiva Enterprises LLC Follow

HOUSTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises (MOTIV.UL) restarted the large hydrocracker at its 626,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery over the weekend after completing repairs to the large hydrocracker, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

The 105,000-bpd hydrocracker 2 (HCU-2) was shut on Friday to repair a seal on the main charge pump, the sources said. The seal was repaired by late Saturday and the unit restarted. It was in normal operation by Monday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.