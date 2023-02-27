Motiva shuts coker at Port Arthur, Texas refinery for repairs -sources

Companies Motiva Enterprises LLC Follow















Feb 27 (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises (MOTIV.UL) shut the large coker on Monday at its 626,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, people familiar with plant operations said.

The 110,000-bpd DCU-2 coker is scheduled to be closed for two weeks of repairs to an overhead pipe, the sources said.

A Motiva spokesperson did not reply to a request for comment.

Once the pipe repair is complete, Motiva plans to shut the 105,000-bpd diesel-producing hydrocracker (HCU-2) and 54,000-bpd coker (DCU-1) for 40 days of planned overhauls.

Cokers convert residual crude oil from distillation units into either feedstocks for motor fuels or petroleum coke, a substitute for coal.

The hydrocracker uses catalyst in the presence of hydrogen under high heat and pressure to convert gas oil into diesel and other mother fuels.

The Motiva refinery is the largest by capacity in the United States.

