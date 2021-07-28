Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
MOVES Oil trader BB Energy hires Jacques Erni as new CFO

BB Energy building and Al Baraka Bank in Beirut,Lebanon July 18, 2016.Picture taken July 18, 2016.REUTERS/ Jamal Saidi/File Photo

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Oil trading firm BB Energy has hired Jacques Erni as its new chief financial officer (CFO) starting Aug. 2 based in Dubai, the company said.

Erni was most recently CFO at Asian trader Noble Group. Prior to that, he was at Geneva-based commodities trader Gunvor Group from 2006 and was its CFO from 2013 until 2019.

Privately-held BB Energy was founded in Lebanon and has offices globally, including Houston and Singapore, with its main trading office in London.

"I look forward to working with the various teams. Together with Mohamed Bassatne (CEO) and the rest of the management team, we will enhance leadership throughout the company and continue to upgrade and build robust internal controls as well as supporting a high performing trading platform," Erni said.

Reporting by Julia Payne Editing by Mark Potter

