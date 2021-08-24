MOVES Pilot Flying J hires senior Latin America oil trader

Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. fuel retailer Pilot Flying J has hired Jaime Villarreal as a senior trader focused on Latin America, according to his LinkedIn profile and two people familiar with the matter, a move that will bolster its trading operations outside the United States.

Villarreal previously worked at L. Energy International, and earlier spent over 10 years at commodities merchant Vitol SA (VITOLV.UL). His last position at Vitol focused on trading gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, his profile showed.

Villarreal did not provide a comment on his move to Pilot Flying J. A Pilot representative did not immediately comment.

Pilot has been building out its trading business and recently hired former Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) traders Michael Paradise and Adam Buller to work at its Houston office.

Knoxville, Tennessee-based Pilot Flying J is a top travel center operator and supplies more than 11 billion gallons of fuel to the North American market annually, according to its website.

Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver and Devika Krishna Kumar in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis

