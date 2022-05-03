MPLX to advance crude, natural gas pipelines in Permian, Bakken

NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - MPLX LP (MPLX.N) will advance projects focused on expansions and reducing bottlenecking, including on their crude and natural gas long-haul pipelines supporting the Permian and Bakken, the company said in its first quarter 2022 earnings release on Tuesday.

The company's total pipeline throughputs were 5.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first quarter, 4% higher than the same quarter last year, it said. Its income from operations for its gathering and processing segment increased for the quarter by $46 million, versus the same time last year.

MPLX will continue to add crude gathering infrastructure in the Permian Basin, which is in Texas and New Mexico, and the Bakken, located primarily in North Dakota.

Construction is continuing on the company's 200 million cubic feet per day Torñado-2 processing plant in the Delaware basin, expected to come online in the second half of 2022, the company said.

In the Marcellus region, the 68,000 barrel-per-day Smithburg "de-ethanizer" is expected to come online in the second half of 2022 as well, the company said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.