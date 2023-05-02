MPLX reports boost in total pipeline throughputs in Q1 2023

Companies Mplx Lp Follow















NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - Energy midstream company MPLX LP (MPLX.N) on Tuesday reported a boost in total pipeline throughputs of 6% for the first quarter of 2023, versus the same time a year ago.

The company's overall gathered volumes averaged 6.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d), a 21% increase from the first quarter of 2022, it said. Gathered volumes in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania averaged 1.4 bcf/d, or a 4% increase.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) attributable to MPLX was $1,519 million in the quarter, compared with $1,393 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Net income rose to $943 million from $825 million.

The company said it is working to expand natural gas long-haul and crude gathering pipelines for the Permian and Bakken basins.

It is also expanding its Whistler pipeline from 2.0 bcf/d to 2.5 bcf/d, and the associated ADCC pipeline lateral into the Corpus Christi domestic and export markets.

MPLX is continuing work on its sixth 200 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d) processing plant in the Permian basin, Preakness ll, expected online in the first half of 2024.

In the Marcellus, MPLX is progressing Harmon Creek ll, a 200 mmcf/d processing plant expected online in the first half of 2024.

