Murphy Oil fails to strike hydrocarbons in offshore Mexico















Jan 6 (Reuters) - Murphy Oil Corp (MUR.N) said on Friday it failed to encounter commercial hydrocarbons after concluding drilling at a well in Block 5 of the Salina Basin in offshore Mexico.

The company is the operator and holds a 40% working interest in Block 5, while Malaysia's state oil firm Petronas and Germany's Wintershall Dea each hold a 30% working interest in the partnership.

Murphy Oil started drilling in the Block 5 exploration well last year.

Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta











