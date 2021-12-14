MVV Energie raises dividend after record profit

FRANKFURT, Dec 14 (Reuters) - German regional utility MVV Energie (MVVGn.DE) on Tuesday posted record annual profit, proposed an increased dividend and said it expects earnings to rise further next year.

MVV, in which Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group's (8306.T) First Sentier Investors owns a 45.1% stake, said it planned to raise its dividend to 1.05 euros per share for 2021 from 0.95 euros in the previous year.

"Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and challenging conditions in the energy industry and on the markets, we can look back on a very successful financial year with the best earnings in our company's history," CEO Georg Mueller said.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 19% to 278 million euros ($314 million) in the utility's fiscal year to September, it said, boosted by the project development business of MVV's renewables units.

The company, which is majority-owned by the city of Mannheim where it is based, expects 2022 earnings to notably exceed the prior year figure, it said.

($1 = 0.8861 euros)

Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Riham Alkousaa

