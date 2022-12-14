MVV raises profit by 8%, to keep dividend stable















FRANKFURT, Dec 14 (Reuters) - German regional utility MVV Energie (MVVGn.DE) on Wednesday posted an 8% rise in annual profit and proposed a stable dividend from 2021, and said it expects to keep earnings at a similar level next year.

MVV, in which Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group's (8306.T) First Sentier Investors owns a 45.1% stake, said it planned to pay shareholders a dividend of 1.05 euros ($1.12) per share for 2022.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 298 million euros in the utility's fiscal year to September from 275 million euros a year earlier, not counting in a one-off disposal gain of 55 million euros, it said.

It cited the successful direct marketing of renewable energy in its trading division and positive developments of plants for waste recycling and biomass generation and of those in MVV's own portfolio of renewable generation.

The forecast for unchanged operating earnings at the firm, which is majority-owned by the city of Mannheim where it is based, in 2022/23 also excludes one-off items, it stressed.

Adjusted sales grew year-on-year by 2% to just under 4.2 billion euros in the 2022 financial year.

A consistent strategy for rebalancing the firm's climate impact and on a business model based on complementary activities made MVV resilient, Chief Executive Georg Mueller said.

In November, MVV received a "net zero" compatible certification from climate organisation Science Based Targets Initiative(SBTi) as the first German energy company, confirming its seriousness about transitioning to green heat, electricity and customer solutions, he said.

An increase in MVV's balance sheet resulted from hedge transactions requiring recognition under IFRS 9 accounting rules and was entirely due to higher energy prices, and should not be used to try and interpret MVV's operating business, Mueller noted.

It grew to 24 billion euros after 15 billion a year earlier.

With the already apparent fall in prices since October, these items would decrease again, he said.

($1 = 0.9487 euros)

($1 = 0.9391 euros)

Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Maria Sheahan











