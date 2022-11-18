Naftogaz approaches bondholders with proposal to intensify co-operation

The logo of the Ukraine's state energy company Naftogaz is seen outside the company's headquarters in central Kyiv, Ukraine October 18, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo

KYIV, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Ukrainian energy company Naftogaz said on Friday it had approached bondholders with a proposal to "intensify cooperation" to try to resolve disputes after defaulting on its debt obligations.

"One of our key priorities is to restore confidence in Naftogaz, in particular among our investors. The proposal to return to a constructive dialogue is the first step towards this," Naftogaz head Oleksiy Chernyshov said in a statement.

The statement on the Naftogaz website also confirmed the company had appointed financial advisory firm Lazard as an "exclusive financial advisor."

Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage

