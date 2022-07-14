Naftogaz bondholders urged to reject debt freeze plan

The logo of the Ukraine's state energy company Naftogaz is seen outside the company's headquarters in central Kyiv, Ukraine October 18, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Creditors of Ukraine's state-owned energy firm Naftogaz have been urged to reject the company's request this week for a 2-year debt payment freeze.

Naftogaz made the proposal on Monday, saying Russia's invasion of the country has left it short of cash as customers have been unable to pay their bills. read more

In a call organised by London-based legal firm Dechert, which has been appointed by creditors, they said investors did not think the company was facing an immediate cash crunch and was viewed as a profitable going concern.

As a result, investors would demand full repayment of one of the firm's bonds which is due next week, along with an additional 'coupon' interest payment on another bond that runs until 2024.

The advisors also stated in the call that bondholders were not forming a steering committee - a core group of creditors which leads debt renegotiations - at the moment. They added they would be prepared to look again if there was no improvement in the situation by the time the next major bond matures in 2024.

Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Carolyn Cohn

