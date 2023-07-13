Naftogaz CEO sees better prospects this year after more than $2 bln loss in 2022

KYIV, July 13 (Reuters) - The prospects of Ukrainian state-owned energy company Naftogaz are better this year reporting a loss of 79.1 billion hryvnias ($2.14 billion) in 2022, CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov said on Thursday.

He said the company had prepared a $1.6 billion capital expenditure plan to increase production from existing wells.

Naftogaz on Thursday launched consent solicitation to restructure its Eurobonds due in 2022 and 2026, with the aim of ending a months-long default.

($1 = 36.9260 hryvnias)

