Naftogaz head says gas flows from Russia down significantly
KYIV, May 11 (Reuters) - The head of Ukraine's state gas company Naftogaz said Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine had fallen on Wednesday to about 77 million cubic metres, considerably less than the previous day.
Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage
