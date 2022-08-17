Naftogaz says bondholders reject proposal to suspend debt payments

The logo of Ukraine's state energy company Naftogaz is seen outside the company's headquarters in central Kyiv, Ukraine October 18, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine's state-owned gas company Naftogaz said on Wednesday its bondholders had rejected its latest proposal to suspend debt payments.

Naftogaz, which accounted for almost 17% of Ukraine's total state budget revenue last year, has fallen into default after failing to make a number of interest payments last month.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.