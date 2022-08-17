1 minute read
Naftogaz says bondholders reject proposal to suspend debt payments
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine's state-owned gas company Naftogaz said on Wednesday its bondholders had rejected its latest proposal to suspend debt payments.
Naftogaz, which accounted for almost 17% of Ukraine's total state budget revenue last year, has fallen into default after failing to make a number of interest payments last month.
Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan
