Namibia sees TotalEnergies and Shell oil projects starting production in 4 years -minister
DAKAR, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Oil discoveries by TotalEnergies and Shell off the coast of Namibia could start production in four years, Namibia Energy Minister Tom Alweendo said at a conference in Dakar on Thursday.
Alweendo said Namibia had agreed with the companies that they should start production as fast as possible.
