N.Asian refiners to receive full Saudi crude allocation in August

SINGAPORE, July 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) has notified at least three North Asian buyers that it will supply full contractual volumes of crude oil in August, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The world's top oil exporter cut supply to some refiners, mostly Chinese, in July as more cheap Russian oil heads to the world's top oil importer while demand for Saudi crude climbed in Europe in the absence of Russian cargoes. read more

