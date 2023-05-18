National Grid annual profit jumps 15% on U.S. businesses strength















May 18 (Reuters) - Energy supplier National Grid (NG.L) posted a 15% jump in annual operating profit on Thursday, helped by its U.S. businesses and higher contribution from the National Grid Ventures unit.

The company, which runs Britain's energy systems and operates a gas franchise in New York City and Long Island, said it expects its fiscal 2024 underlying earnings to be modestly below the year-ago level after the UK government changed its capital allowance regime from April 1.

CEO John Pettigrew said the group would make an early return of 100 million pounds ($126.2 million) of interconnector revenues to its UK consumers on top of the 200 million pounds it had already committed.

The utility said its underlying operating profit from continuing operations rose to 4.58 billion pounds in the year ended March 31, from 3.99 billion pounds a year earlier.

The FTSE 100 firm recommended a final dividend of 37.60 pence, taking the full-year payout to 55.44 pence - up 8.8% year-on-year.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

