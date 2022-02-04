Naturgy 2021 earnings surpass guidance on high energy demand

The logo of Spanish energy company Naturgy at its headquarters in Madrid, Spain, October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Spanish power and gas group Naturgy (NTGY.MC) on Friday posted slightly better 2021 earnings than it had projected, boosted by a recovery in energy demand as the global economy emerged from the COVID-19 slump and higher gas prices.

Full-year ordinary EBITDA, not including extraordinary items, rose 7% to 3.98 billion euros ($4.56 billion), just above guidance the company had trimmed to 3.8-3.9 billion euros in November.

Net profit rebounded to 1.2 billion euros from a loss of 347 million euros the previous year.

($1 = 0.8728 euros)

Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Inti Landauro

