Naturgy committed to dividend regardless of IFM bid outcome

The logo of Spanish energy company Naturgy at its headquarters in Madrid, Spain, October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File Photo

MADRID, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Spanish energy group Naturgy (NTGY.MC) said on Thursday its board plans to stick with the current dividend policy regardless of the outcome of a partial takeover bid by Australian fund IFM Investors.

IFM has launched a 4.9 billion euros ($5.8 billion) bid to acquire a 22.69% stake in the Spanish energy group.

Its vice-president, Jaime Siles, who is leading the bid in Spain, said on Wednesday the fund would accept a reduced dividend to support Naturgy's development plans, prompting speculation of an impending cut. L8N2QV3LP

But Naturgy reiterated on Thursday that its board has not "considered in any moment" reviewing the company's five-year strategic plan approved in July, which includes a dividend policy.

The dividend policy approved "is compatible with the company's investment and growth ambition, as well as with the financial prudence to maintain a BBB rating level", Naturgy said in a market filing.

Naturgy also said the goal of the takeover is not to delist the company.

Reporting by Corina Pons Editing by Nathan Allen and Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.