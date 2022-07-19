Negotiations over Uniper rescue remain delicate - Finnish minister

The Uniper logo is seen at the utility's firm headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany, July 8, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

HELSINKI, July 19 (Reuters) - Negotiations over how to rescue ailing German gas importer Uniper (UN01.DE) are still in a delicate phase after nearly two weeks of daily talks, Finnish state ownership steering minister Tytti Tuppurainen told reporters on Tuesday.

Helsinki is negotiating with Berlin about a rescue plan for struggling German utility Uniper (UN01.DE), hit by curtailed Russian gas exports.

The Finnish government owns 51% of Fortum (FORTUM.HE), the majority owner of Uniper with a 78%-stake.

Reporting by Essi Lehto,editing by Gwladys Fouche

