Negotiations over Uniper rescue remain delicate - Finnish minister
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
HELSINKI, July 19 (Reuters) - Negotiations over how to rescue ailing German gas importer Uniper (UN01.DE) are still in a delicate phase after nearly two weeks of daily talks, Finnish state ownership steering minister Tytti Tuppurainen told reporters on Tuesday.
Helsinki is negotiating with Berlin about a rescue plan for struggling German utility Uniper (UN01.DE), hit by curtailed Russian gas exports.
The Finnish government owns 51% of Fortum (FORTUM.HE), the majority owner of Uniper with a 78%-stake.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.