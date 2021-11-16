(OFFICIAL) UK's Ofgem says Neon Reef, Social Energy Supply cease to trade

Electricity pylons are pictured near Cobham in Surrey, southern England, July 25, 2008. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Nov 16 (Reuters) - British energy regulator Ofgem said on Tuesday Neon Reef Ltd and Social Energy Supply Ltd will cease their operations, joining over 19 suppliers in the country that have gone bust as wholesale energy prices skyrocket.

Neon Reef supplies around 30,000 domestic electricity customers and Social Energy Supply has around 5,500 domestic customers, who would be contacted by their new supplier as per Ofgem's choice, the statement added.

Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

