Dec 10 (Reuters) - Oil and gas firm Neptune Energy said on Friday Chief Executive Officer Jim House had decided to retire from his role at the end of the month, and would be succeeded by the company's vice president for Europe operations, Pete Jones.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

