Neste to invest $2 bln in renewable products refinery in Rotterdam
June 27 (Reuters) - Finnish biofuel producer Neste (NESTE.HE) said on Monday it will invest 1.9 billion euros ($2.01 billion) in a new major renewable fuel refinery in the Dutch port of Rotterdam.
The investment in the Rotterdam refinery will expand Neste's renewable product capacity by 1.3 million tons per annum, the company said.
($1 = 0.9444 euros)
Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru
