Neste restarts Porvoo oil refinery in Finland after turnaround

General view of Neste's oil refinery, with a total refining capacity of about 13.5 million tonnes per year, in Porvoo, southern Finland, November 17, 2015.REUTERS/Jussi Rosendahl/File Photo

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Finland's Neste (NESTE.HE) said on Thursday it had completed a major maintenance turnaround at its Porvoo oil refinery in Finland and that production had started.

The refinery has a capacity to process 200,000 barrels per day of oil.

"During the major turnaround, we also executed preparatory measures for the processing of renewable and circular raw materials at the Porvoo refinery," Jori Sahlsten, vice president for production at the refinery, was quoted as saying.

