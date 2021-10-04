Skip to main content

Energy

Neste sells base oils business to Chevron

1 minute read

General view of Neste's oil refinery, with a total refining capacity of about 13.5 million tonnes per year, in Porvoo, southern Finland, November 17, 2015.REUTERS/Jussi Rosendahl/File Photo

HELSINKI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Finnish biofuel producer and oil refiner Neste (NESTE.HE) on Monday said it will sell its base oils business to U.S. group Chevron (CVX.N).

The agreement with Chevron will cover Neste's Porvoo base oils production volumes, its premium brand NEXBASE, all formulation coverage associated with the brand as well as a global marketing and distribution platform, the Finnish company said without disclosing a price.

"The transaction will not have a material effect on Neste's financial position," the company said in a statement.

Base oils are used to make lubricants and similar products and are part of the output from oil refining operations.

As part of the deal, Neste will also exit a similar business in Bahrain.

Reporting by Essi Lehto Editing by Toby Chopra and David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 3:43 PM UTC

Nord Stream 2 starts filling pipeline with gas for tests

Nord Stream 2 has started filling one of its two pipelines with natural gas for tests, said the operator of the pipeline that runs on the bed of the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany.

Energy
EXCLUSIVE Commodity traders face big margin calls as gas prices soar
Energy
OPEC+ sticks to plan for gradual oil output hike, price roars higher
Energy
France, Spain urge pan-European response to energy price surge
Energy
EXCLUSIVE U.S. Justice Department probes suspected manipulation of Platts benchmarks -sources