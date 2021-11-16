NET Power delivers electricity to Texas grid

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Clean energy company NET Power on Tuesday said it has delivered electricity onto the Texas grid from its test facility in La Porte, utilizing technology that can generate zero-emissions power from natural gas.

NET Power's technology burns natural gas with oxygen, instead of air, and uses supercritical carbon dioxide as a working fluid to drive a turbine instead of steam.

The company said it is working with multiple clients around the world to develop utility-scale NET Power plants, with initial projects aiming to come online in the next five years.

NET Power projects have been publicly announced in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

