Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

New director says Rosneft has exploration cost advantage

2 minute read
1/2

The Rosneft logo is pictured on a safety helmet in Vung Tau, Vietnam April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

Karin Kneissl, a former Austrian foreign minister who has joined the board of Rosneft (ROSN.MM), said low exploration costs give the Russian energy major an edge over rivals.

Kneissl, who was confirmed as Rosneft's new independent board member last week, served as Austrian Foreign Minister from December 2017 to June 2019. read more

"I think that our advantage is the impressive low exploration costs, below $3 per barrel, I think it's $2.6, something like that," she told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum last week.

"If you can be so cost-effective in the production with a volatile price, you're not as vulnerable as others, like in the unconventional oil production, as shale oil production."

Rosneft has embarked on the new project called Vostok Oil, which is planned to start shipping oil in 2024 via the Northern Sea Route, an alternative to the Suez Canal, that shortens travels to the energy-hungry markets of Asia.

Igor Sechin, Rosneft's head, said on Saturday that the world is facing the acute shortage of oil as a result of underinvestment and the drive for green energy. read more

Kneissl said that oil consumption will grow, particularly in Asia and Africa, adding that she expects global oil demand to vary between 90 million barrels per day (bpd) and 100 million bpd in the coming years.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · 1:11 PM UTCOPEC chief, in upbeat oil outlook, sees oil stocks falling further

OPEC and its allies expect oil inventories to fall further in the coming months, OPEC's secretary general said on Monday, suggesting efforts by the producers to support the market are succeeding.

EnergyAnalysis: Market for U.S. oil acreage booms along with crude price recovery
EnergyNew director says Rosneft has exploration cost advantage
EnergyOil hits two-year high above $72 on demand hopes, OPEC+ curbs
EnergyEU countries give final approval to multibillion euro green transition fund