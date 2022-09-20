New EnBW CEO Schell to take over on Nov. 15

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Flags of German power supplier EnBW Energie Baden-Wuertemberg AG are pictured at the company's headquarters in Karlsruhe, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Andreas Schell, the designated chief executive of German utility EnBW (EBKG.DE), will start in his new position on Nov. 15, the company said on Tuesday.

He will succeed Frank Mastiaux, who is stepping down as CEO at the end of September after a decade at the helm of EnBW.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray

