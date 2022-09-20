1 minute read
New EnBW CEO Schell to take over on Nov. 15
FRANKFURT, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Andreas Schell, the designated chief executive of German utility EnBW (EBKG.DE), will start in his new position on Nov. 15, the company said on Tuesday.
He will succeed Frank Mastiaux, who is stepping down as CEO at the end of September after a decade at the helm of EnBW.
Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray
