1 minute read
New gas contracts with Russia inconceivable - German foreign affairs committee chair
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BERLIN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - New gas contracts with Russia are inconceivable, the chair of Germany's foreign affairs committee told broadcaster RTL/ntv on Thursday after Russian forces launched an invasion of Ukraine.
Michael Roth, a member of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats, said he can no longer imagine deepening economic relations with Russia: "That has failed. In the end, we have to work faster than planned to make ourselves less dependent on an authoritarian regime."
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Miranda Murray
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.