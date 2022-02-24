New gas contracts with Russia inconceivable - German foreign affairs committee chair

Germany's European Affairs Minister Michael Roth speaks during the concluding plenary session of the Malmo International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance and Combating Antisemitism in Malmo, Sweden, October 13, 2021. Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency/via REUTERS.

BERLIN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - New gas contracts with Russia are inconceivable, the chair of Germany's foreign affairs committee told broadcaster RTL/ntv on Thursday after Russian forces launched an invasion of Ukraine.

Michael Roth, a member of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats, said he can no longer imagine deepening economic relations with Russia: "That has failed. In the end, we have to work faster than planned to make ourselves less dependent on an authoritarian regime."

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Miranda Murray

