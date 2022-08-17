New Sakhalin-2 operator tells Japan firms selling prices will not change -NHK

A general view of the liquefied natural gas plant operated by Sakhalin Energy at Prigorodnoye on the Pacific island of Sakhalin, Russia July 15, 2021. Picture taken July 15, 2021. REUTERS/Vladimir Soldatkin/File Photo

TOKYO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The newly-formed Russian operator of the Sakhalin-2 gas project told Japanese electric utilities that selling prices and volumes would not change under new contracts, to encourage the buyers to strike new deals, public broadcaster NHK said on Wednesday.

The Russian entity was registered on Aug. 5 to replace the project operator Sakhalin Energy as Moscow re-writes rules for foreign firms operating in the country amid Western sanctions after its invasion of Ukraine.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

