New Stratus Energy signs MOU with GoldPillar for partnerships in Venezuela

Aug 2 (Reuters) - New Stratus Energy (NSE.V) said on Wednesday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with private equity firm GoldPillar International Fund, which could give the Canadian company access to partnerships in negotiation with Venezuela's PDVSA.

GoldPillar, a firm incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, aims to partner to develop four onshore fields in Venezuela's eastern region, the output of which has been minimal since 2017.

According to the preliminary agreement, New Stratus would hold a 50% equity interest in GoldPillar, which will in turn hold positions in joint ventures with PDVSA ranging from 40% to 49.99% in a first stage of partnership.

"The intent will be to pursue majority equity positions through ongoing negotiations with PDVSA," New Stratus said in a release.

GoldPillar plans to provide the cash required to fund capital expenditure and operating expenses. Those advances would be reimbursed through the allocation of crude oil and products.

Any funds supplied by GoldPillar would be provided by New Stratus Energy as shareholder. Such financing will be repaid prior to the distribution of any dividends to GoldPillar's shareholders.

All proceeds from oil sales managed by GoldPillar will be used to reimburse capital expenditure and operational costs, and to pay dividends.

"The current business case of these fields calls for infrastructure improvements and to begin producing the most prolific existing wells," the release added.

Over the course of a 27-year contract, it is planned to invest some $709 million in operating expenses and $693 million in capital expenditure, mainly funded through cash flow.

The plan is pending final approval from local authorities and completion of negotiations with PDVSA by the end of August, with the goal of starting operations by October.

Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

