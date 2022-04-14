1 minute read
New York State backs long-term Canadian hydropower project
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
April 14 (Reuters) - New York State on Thursday approved a multi-billion-dollar, long-term project by Montreal-based public utility Hydro-Quebec (QBEC.UL) to deliver hydropower to parts of New York City.
Hydro-Quebec said its U.S. partner, Transmission Developers Inc, will begin construction of the Champlain Hudson Power Express line in summer 2022 to supply hydropower. Commissioning of the line is scheduled for 2025, it added.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal and Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.