New Zealand increases fuel stockholding to improve resilience















WELLINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The New Zealand government said on Wednesday it is increasing the amount of petrol, jet fuel and diesel that importers and wholesalers must hold and upping its own reserves of diesel in an effort to improve the country's ability to weather fuel shocks.

"We are improving New Zealand's fuel supply resilience with onshore fuel stocks obligations for the fuel sector as well as Government-procured diesel storage," said Minister of Energy and Resources Megan Woods in a statement.

She said fuel importers and wholesalers with bulk storage facilities will be required to hold minimum fuel levels equivalent to approximately 28, 24 and 21 days' worth of petrol, jet fuel and diesel, respectively.

The government will buy additional onshore storage of reserve diesel stocks of at least 70 million litres of diesel.

"The focus on diesel for additional stockholding reflects the importance of diesel for the operation of critical services, such as emergency services and deliveries of food and essential goods," Woods said.

The government also announced that the introduction of obligations for fuel wholesalers to include biofuels in their fuel supply will be pushed back to April 2024 from next year.

"This will allow wholesalers to get the necessary infrastructure in place, and to source high-quality feedstocks," said Woods.

Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Leslie Adler











