Nexans wins 1.43 bln euro contract for EuroAsia Interconnector

July 19 (Reuters) - Nexans (NEXS.PA) said on Wednesday it has won a contract worth 1.43 billion euros ($1.6 billion) for the section of the EuroAsia Interconnector that will connect Greece and Cyprus.

The EU-funded interconnector will deliver up to 2,000 MW of energy to Europe and be the largest interconnector project in history, supplying over 3 million homes with electricity, the group said in a statement.

Cyprus and Greece inaugurated in October the construction phase of the EuroAsia Interconnector, seen as a key infrastructure project strengthening the EU’s energy security by linking Cyprus to the EU’s electricity grid and contributing to the bloc’s decarbonisation objectives.

"We are proud that after 12 years of hard work the world’s longest and deepest subsea HVDC electricity interconnector built by Nexans will put Cyprus on the world energy map, while also ending the energy isolation of Cyprus, the last non-interconnected EU member state, and Israel", said EuroAsia Interconnector's CEO in a statement.

Pole One is expected to be completed in 2028 and Pole Two in 2029.

($1 = 0.8917 euros)

Reporting by Laura Lenkiewicz and Diana Mandiá; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens

