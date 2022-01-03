NextDecade delays Rio Grande LNG decision until second half

HOUSTON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) developer NextDecade Corp on Monday said a final investment decision for its Rio Grande LNG project would again be delayed, this time until the second half of the year.

The $15.7 billion project, which would produce 27 million metric tons per year at full capacity, has been twice delayed since 2020. It was originally expected to start producing LNG in 2023.

The company disclosed the latest delay in a presentation to investors on Monday. The plant will have a minimum of two trains producing 11 million metric tons per year, the company said.

Reporting by Marcy de Luna; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

