NextEra Energy Inc (NEE.N) reported an almost 14% rise in quarterly adjusted profit on Wednesday, benefiting from higher demand for its renewable power as a global shift to cleaner energy gathers pace.

NextEra is among the biggest beneficiaries of the transition to clean energy from fossil fuels and briefly overtook oil behemoth Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) in market value last year to become the largest U.S. energy company.

The company, the world's largest producer of wind and solar energy, kept its earnings forecast for 2021 and long-term financial expectations unchanged.

"We will be disappointed if we are not able to deliver financial results at or near the top end of our adjusted earnings per share expectations ranges in 2021, 2022 and 2023," Chief Executive Officer Jim Robo said in a statement.

The company posted adjusted earnings of $1.33 billion, or 67 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with $1.17 billion, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.

